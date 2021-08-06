Massive Internet Outage: Hundreds Of News, Streaming Services, Social Media Sites Go Down

Large parts of the Internet went down early Tuesday morning, June 8, including hundreds of news sites, such as CNN and The New York Times, as well as streaming services and social media platforms.

Many users who attempted to access affected sites received error messages such as, "Connection Failure," or “Error 503 - Service Unavailable."

An American cloud computing services provider reported just before 7 a.m. that "the issue has been identified and a fix has been applied.”

The cause of the outage remains unclear.

