Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Governor's Mansion

A massive blaze broke out just blocks away from several government-owned buildings in Albany, including the governor’s mansion.

Firefighters responded to 20 Myrtle Avenue at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, less than two blocks from the office, fire officials said. It took crews more than four hours to knock down the flames, which destroyed multiple buildings in the area.

The fire was declared under control shortly after 4 a.m.

The fire reportedly started in a vacant three-family home that spread to the adjacent structures. In total, 14 families, 42 people were forced from their homes and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

In total, five buildings were destroyed and may be demolished as soon as Friday night.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

