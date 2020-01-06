Massive Dead Whale Found On Long Island Shore

A massive whale was found washed up on a Long Island shore over the weekend.

Members of the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society responded to Amagansett late on Saturday, May 30, where there was a report of a 35-foot female humpback whale on the beach.

The whale was originally reported just offshore of Amagansett by the United States Coast Guard and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Saturday night after it was seen in the surf at approximately 8 p.m., officials said.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, members of the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society were back on-site to investigate the whale in an attempt to determine the cause of the death.

“We are working with NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, NOAA Fisheries New England/Mid-Atlantic, and Town of East Hampton," the organization said. “This is our fourth large whale response of the year, all of which took place in May.”

According to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, the whale had been eating, and there were signs of suspect bruising on its body. Samples were taken and will be sent to a pathologist to determine if there is any evidence of trauma.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society noted that amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, members of the team took extra safety precautions while investigating the washed-up whale.

“As safety guidelines are in place under Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo’s ‘New York State on PAUSE’ policies, the team is taking every necessary precaution to stay safe,” they noted. ”The team is encouraging any members of the public to follow all social distancing and health safety recommendations if heading to a beach today.”

