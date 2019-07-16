Married Father Reportedly Suspect In Ex-Area Resident's Murder

A married father of two has reportedly been arrested for the murder of a former Northern Westchester on the Greek Island of Crete.

The unnamed 27-year-old man has already confessed to killing Suzanne Eaton, 59, who graduated from Byram Hills High School in Armonk in 1977, r eported the BCC News .

Eaton, a renowned molecular biologist, was reported missing Tuesday, July 2, after failing to show up for a conference she was attending.

Following a massive search, her body was found on Monday, July 8, by two explorers inside a World War II bunker, which is a system of manmade caves once used by the Nazis.

Eaton, who worked for the Max Plack Institute in Germany, had been suffocated and sexually assaulted, according to police.

Police, who speculate the body was moved, are working to find where the original attack took place.

Officials are expected to release additional details on Tuesday, July 16.

Her family believes she was attacked while running since only her running shoes were missing from her hotel room.

Eaton, who was married with two sons, is being honored by her employer with a tribute page on the company website, which includes remembrances from her family.

" We are deeply shocked and disturbed by this tragic event," said MPI-CBG officials. "Suzanne was an outstanding and inspiring scientist, a loving spouse and mother, an athlete as well as a truly wonderful person beloved to us all. Her loss is unbearable. Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband Tony, her sons Max and Luke, and with all her family."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.