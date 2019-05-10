Mark Ruffalo HBO Miniseries Production Halted After Fire Destroys Car Dealership Used As Set

HBO has temporarily shut down filming of the upcoming miniseries starring Mark Ruffalo and a host of other stars after a massive fire destroyed a Hudson Valley car dealership where the series was filming.

The fire started around 12:58 a.m., Thursday, May 9, at 188 South Main Street, in Ellenville at 613 Automotive, said Ellenville Police Chief Philip Mattracion.

The business was being used to film the upcoming mini-series based on the Wally Lamb book "I Know This Much Is True." The movie production company had been filming on Wednesday, May 8 and there were numerous vintage cars on the lot to be used in the film.

Following the fire, the production company said they had temporarily suspended production but expected to resume shooting soon.

The building and some 20 vintage cars and film equipment were totally destroyed, luckily, the car dealer had moved its vehicles off the lot to allow for filming, the police said.

In addition, three nearby families had to be relocated due to their proximity to the fire and the intense damage, Mattracion said.

Set for release in 2020, the series tells the story of a family through the parallel lives of identical twin brothers, both played by Ruffalo.

Besides Ruffalo and former Nyack resident Rosie O'Donnell, the series also stars Ulster County resident and Oscar-winning actress Melissa Leo, Kathryn Hahn, and Juliette Lewis.

Filming for the series has also taken place in the City of Poughkeepsie; in the Town of Poughkeepsie; and other locations in Ulster County.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

