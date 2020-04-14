Many Still Without Power After Damaging Storm Slams Rockland, Orange Counties

Hundreds of Rockland and Orange County residents are still without power following Monday’s thunder and wind storms.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, Central Hudson was reporting that 3,434 Orange County residents were still without power. Outages were still being reported in Cornwall (2,779), Newburgh (388), Cornwall (220), and New Windsor (47).

Orange & Rockland Utilities was reporting 130 outages in Orange County, and 249 outages in Rockland.

“Restoration efforts will continue into this evening, April 14, with the remaining customers in Bergen and Passaic Counties in NJ restored by 6 p.m. today, and all remaining customers in Orange, Rockland and Sullivan Counties by 11 p.m. tonight,” Orange & Rockland posted online.

According to Central Hudson, “crews and personnel from other utilities will continue to work on power restoration from yesterday's high wind activity. We expect that repairs will likely take place today and Wednesday. Estimated Restoration Times will be posted on this website as soon as they become available.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.