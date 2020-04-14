Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Many Still Without Power After Damaging Storm Slams Rockland, Orange Counties

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Central Hudson Outage Map on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
The Central Hudson Outage Map on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Photo Credit: Central Hudson

Hundreds of Rockland and Orange County residents are still without power following Monday’s thunder and wind storms.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, Central Hudson was reporting that 3,434 Orange County residents were still without power. Outages were still being reported in Cornwall (2,779), Newburgh (388), Cornwall (220), and New Windsor (47).

Orange & Rockland Utilities was reporting 130 outages in Orange County, and 249 outages in Rockland.

“Restoration efforts will continue into this evening, April 14, with the remaining customers in Bergen and Passaic Counties in NJ restored by 6 p.m. today, and all remaining customers in Orange, Rockland and Sullivan Counties by 11 p.m. tonight,” Orange & Rockland posted online.

According to Central Hudson, “crews and personnel from other utilities will continue to work on power restoration from yesterday's high wind activity. We expect that repairs will likely take place today and Wednesday. Estimated Restoration Times will be posted on this website as soon as they become available.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.