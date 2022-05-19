Man Wins $3 Million New York Lottery Scratch-Off Prize

A New York man has claimed a $3 million lottery prize.

George Nichols Jr., of the city of Elmira in Chemung County, claimed a top prize from the lottery's X Series: 50X scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Wednesday, May 18.

He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $1,640,370 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said.

The ticket was purchased at Quick Stop Beverage & Grocery, which is located at 900 Broadway in Elmira, the lottery said.

