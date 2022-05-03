Contact Us
News

Man Wins '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize From Ticket Purchased In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Osman Antonio Calderon Linarte
Osman Antonio Calderon Linarte Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York man has claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize from a ticket purchased in the Hudson Valley.

Osman Antonio Calderon Linarte, of Brooklyn, claimed the top prize from the Sunday, March 27, CASH4LIFE drawing, New York Lottery announced on Monday, May 2.

NY Lottery reported that the winning ticket was purchased in Dutchess County at Smokes 4 Less, which is located at 982 Main St. in Fishkill.

He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $4,285,680 after required withholdings, NY Lottery reported. 

Calderon Linarte told NY Lottery he plans to use the funds to help his family invest.

