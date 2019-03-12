Update:

The 77-year-old man who went missing in Nanuet has been found, Clarkstown Police announced Wednesday morning, March 13.

Ralph Cabo has been reunited with his family, Clarkstown Police said.

Original report:

A 77-year-old man has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

At the request of the Clarkstown Town Police Department, a New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued relating to the disappearance of Ralph Cabo.

Cabo, who is 5-foot-10, 170-pounds and bald with brown eyes, was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black jeans and a black hat. He has Alzheimer's disease and may be in need of medical attention.

He was last seen at Macy's on Fashion Road in Nanuet, Rockland County, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12 and is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Clarkstown Town Police Department at 845-639-5800 or 911.

Share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.