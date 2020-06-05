Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: JCPenney Announces 154 Stores Set To Close Through Summer
News

Man Wanted For Shooting Death Of Rockland Man Behind Bars After Leaving Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Jason Jabouin
Jason Jabouin Photo Credit: Rockland County District Attorney's Office

A suspect wanted for the shooting death of another man has been brought back to the area after leaving the state and charged with the crime.

Rockland County officials said Jason Jabouin, 33, of Haverstraw, was arraigned on murder charges on Wednesday, June 3, for the shooting death of Ryan Franklin in the Village of Nyack.

The incident took place around 10 a.m., Friday, May 22, in the area of South Midland Avenue, south of Depew Avenue, in Nyack, according to Orangetown Police.

When police arrived on the scene they found the victim, Franklin, 30, of West Haverstraw, with apparent gunshot injuries.

Jabouin left the area and escaped to Hartford County, Maryland following the crime, said Rockland DA story. District Attorney Tom Walsh and Orangetown Police Chief Donald Butterworth.

He was transported back to Orangetown on Wednesday, June 3, after waiving extradition, officials said.

Jabouin was arraigned virtually in the Orangetown Justice Court and remanded to the Rockland County Jail without bail.

He was charged with:

  • Second-degree murder,
  • First-degree robbery
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Following the arrangement, Nyack Mayor Don Hammond said: “We want to thank Chief Butterworth and the Orangetown Police Department for their efforts to keep our village safe."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.