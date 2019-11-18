Man Wanted For Hit-Run Nabbed While At Area Police Station On Other Issue

A 40-year-old man wanted on a warrant for a hit-and-run crash was arrested at an area police station while complaining about a custody issue.

Ulster County resident Luis David Banegas-Cartagena, 40, of Saugerties, was arrested around 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, while at the Saugerties Police Headquarters because of a custody dispute he was having with the mother of his children, said Village of Saugerties Police Chief Joseph A. Sinagra.

While reporting the incident to the officer, a detective recognized Banegas-Cartagena, as an individual that had been involved in a hit-and-run crash on Sept. 21, Sinagra said.

At the time Banegas-Cartagena had been located by officers, however, he had provided officers with a false name at the time of the investigation, the chief said.

It was later determined that he was the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle and a warrant was obtained.

He was taken into custody at police headquarters, processed and released on his own recognizance.

Banegas-Cartagena is scheduled to reappear court on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

