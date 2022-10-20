Man Stabbed To Death By 22-Year-Old During Fight In Area, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man was stabbed to death during a fight with another person.

The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Wallkill around 9:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Route 17 westbound exit ramp at the intersection with Route 302.

According to Wallkill Deputy Chief of Police Antonino Spano, officers responded to the area for a report of a fight in progress.

During the course of the investigation, officers located the victim in front of 2580 Route 302, suffering from at least one stab wound to his body.

The victim, a 74-year-old, male, identified as Joel A. Laddy of the town of Wallkill, was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, said Spano.

Town of Wallkill Det. Sgt. Jeremy Warner and Officer Craig Cucci while responding to the incident, apprehended the suspect in front of 2468 Route 302, he added.

The suspect is identified as Horace E Duke, age 22, of the City of Middletown. Charges are pending, police said.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Town of Wallkill Police Department Detectives at (845) 692-6757.

The following agencies provided assistance to the Town of Wallkill Police Department:

Orange County District Attorney’s Office

New York State Police

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

New York State Department of Transportation

