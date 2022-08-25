Man Stabbed, Robbed Near Train Station In Region

A man escaped with minor injuries after being attacked and robbed at a Westchester train station, authorities said.

The incident happened at around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, near the New Rochelle station, located near Memorial Highway.

The 41-year-old man told New Rochelle Police he was walking on Station Plaza South when he was approached by two men who tried to remove his wallet from his back pocket.

He was able to fight both men off and run away, he told police.

When he returned to the scene a short time later to retrieve belongings that he had dropped, he was again attacked by the same men, police said.

One of the suspects stabbed him in his lower back as he tried to get away, the man told police.

The injury was deemed superficial and the victim refused medical attention.

Police described both suspects as Black, with one wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and the other wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. Both men were reportedly wearing black face masks.

So far police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

