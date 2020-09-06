Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Man Seriously Injured After Jumping Off Route 59 Bridge In Spring Valley

Kathy Reakes
A man was injured after jumping off the bridge on Route 59 in Spring Valley.
A man was injured after jumping off the bridge on Route 59 in Spring Valley. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man is in serious condition after jumping off a highway overpass bridge.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 10:45 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, when the man allegedly jumped from the Route 59 bridge in Spring Valley near Dutch Lane.

Spring Valley Officer Matthew Galli said police immediately responded to the area and located the injured man under the bridge.

Due to the difficult terrain, police and the Spring Valley Fire Department provided aid until the man could be transported to Westchester Medical Center, Galli said.

The Spring Valley Police Department is continuing the investigation. 

