Man Sentenced To Probation For Sexually Abusing Sleeping Woman In Region

A Westchester County man has been sentenced to 10 years of probation for sexually abusing a woman while she was sleeping.

Anthony Urena, age 25, of New Castle, was sentenced on Wednesday, June 15, after being found guilty by a jury, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.

In addition to the 10 years, Urena will be required to register as a sex offender, the DA's Office said.

On July 21, 2019, at approximately 4 a.m., Urena sexually abused the victim while she was sleeping in the defendant’s home in New Castle, the DA's Office said.

The New Castle Police Department arrested Urena on Nov. 5, 2020, following an investigation, with assistance from the Ossining Police Department.

In a victim impact statement made to the court, the victim stated: “You have stolen something from me I will never get back. I felt violated. I felt scared... I felt betrayed. I felt embarrassed... No one should ever have the misfortune of blissfully thinking they can trust a friend who is not really a friend at all and would violate them given the opportunity. I hope this trial has aided in saving another girl from becoming a victim of sexual assault.”

The case was before Judge Susan Cacace in Westchester County Court and was prosecuted by Sex Crimes Bureau Chief Wendy Parra and Assistant District Attorney Charlotte Gudis.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.