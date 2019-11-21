Man Sentenced To 12 Years For Repeated Sexual Abuse Of Child In Area

An Orange County man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for repeatedly sexually abusing a child under the age of 13.

Douglas Castro, 64, of Warwick, was sentenced on Wednesday, Nov. 20, after pleading guilty to the crime in May, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

According to the District Attorney, Castro admitted that between September 2012 and June 2014, he repeatedly engaged in acts of oral sexual conduct, and other acts of sexual contact with the child.

In addition to his prison sentence, Castro will also be required to register as a sex offender and serve 20 years of post-release supervision.

District Attorney Hoovler thanked the Orange County Child Abuse Investigation Unit for their investigation and the arrest of Castro.

“Children are the most innocent of victims,” said Hoovler. “We can only hope that there are no long-lasting physical effects which will be suffered by the victim in this case."

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jessica Dovico.

