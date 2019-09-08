Contact Us
Man Sentenced For Violent Rape Of Wife With Children In Room In Spring Valley

Kathy Reakes
Holger Lema-Yaucan
Holger Lema-Yaucan Photo Credit: Rockland County District Attorney's Office

A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for violently raping his wife in Spring Valley with two children in the room.

Holger Lema-Yaucan, of Brooklyn, was sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 8, after a jury found him guilty of rape, sexual abuse, strangulation, aggravated criminal contempt, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, said Acting Rockland County District Attorney Kevin Gilleece.

Lema-Yaucan will also be required to register for 20 years of post-release supervision, the DA's Office said.

On Sept. 9, 2017, Lema-Yaucan forcibly engaged in sexual intercourse with his wife inside the couple’s Spring Valley home. During the brutal attack, Lema-Yaucan strangled his wife and punched her in the face several times, the DA's Office said.

Lema-Yaucan’s two young children were in the room during the violent rape.

“This defendant viciously violated his wife, all while the couple’s two young children were in the same room,” said Gilleece. “He will now go to prison where he belongs.”

The defendant was arrested by members of the Spring Valley Police Department.

Upon his release, Lema-Yaucan must register as a sex offender under the provisions of Megan’s Law.

