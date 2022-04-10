Man Sentenced For Shooting Death Of 21-Year-Old In Hudson Valley

One of two suspects implicated in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man during a drug deal gone wrong in Westchester County will spend decades in federal prison.

Yonkers resident Marcus Chambers, age 31, also known as “Chino,” “Chi D,” and “SP,” was sentenced to 20 years behind bars Monday, Oct. 3, in federal court in White Plains.

The sentence came months after he pleaded guilty to participating in the murder of Jonathan Johnson on March 18, 2011, in White Plains.

On the day of the shooting, Chambers and his co-conspirator, Darnell Kidd, murdered Johnson by shooting him during the course of an armed robbery over marijuana, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District.

Prosecutors said Chambers arranged the deal over the phone with Johnson, and when he and Kidd met him to rob him, Johnson was shot and killed.

Chambers pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery and conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery in December 2021.

“In March 2011, Jonathan Johnson was shot dead, the victim of senseless drug-related violence,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

“Thanks to the dedication and hard work of our law enforcement partners, Chambers now faces significant prison time for this terrible crime.”

In addition to his time behind bars, Chambers was ordered to complete three years of post-release supervision.

