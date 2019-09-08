Contact Us
date 2019-09-08
Ramapo Daily Voice

Man Sentenced For Repeated Sexual Abuse Of Child In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
A Garnerville man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for sexual abuse.
A 43-year-old man was sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to the repeated sexual abuse of a child under the age of 13.

Blair Bretton of Garnerville was sentenced Thursday, Aug. 8, to the 16 years, in addition to 25 years of post-release supervision, said Acting Rockland County District Attorney Kevin Gilleece.

Bretton was arrested for the repeated sexual abuse of a child less than 13-years-old during a nine-month period beginning in July 2018. All of the encounters took place within the Village of Spring Valley, the DA's Office said.

“The sentence meted out by the Court is more than justified, as it is necessary to protect the community from this individual who has admitted to being a sexual predator,” said Gilleece. “There is no room in a civilized society for criminals such as this defendant.”

The case was investigated by the Village of Spring Valley Police Department with the assistance of the Special Victim’s Unit of the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office.

Upon his release, Bretton must register as a sex offender under the provisions of Megan’s Law.

