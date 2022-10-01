Man Sentenced For Killing Wife During Dispute At Home In Hudson Valley

A man has been sentenced for stabbing his wife to death during a dispute at her Westchester home.

Kirk Fisher, age 60, of the Bronx, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 29, to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife Kaya Green, at her Mount Vernon home, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

“This is a devastating case of domestic violence and we hope the family of Kaya Green has some sense of closure,” Rocah said.

On the night of Thursday, April 8, 2021, Fisher repeatedly stabbed the 47-year-old victim, who suffered numerous stab wounds to various parts of her body and blunt force trauma to her head, which caused her death, Roach said.

Three days later, the victim’s family found her dead on her living room floor and called the police.

The Mount Vernon Police Department arrested Fisher in Manhattan on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, following an investigation, with assistance from the FBI’s Safe Street Task Force, the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, and the District Attorney’s Office, the DA's Office said

In July, Fisher pled guilty to manslaughter. In accordance with his sentence, he will also be subject to five years of post-release supervision.

