Man Sentenced For Hudson Valley Home Burglary

A 23-year-old man has been sentenced for a home burglary in Westchester County.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced that Queens resident Kevin Rojo-Rojo, age 23, was sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 7, to eight years in state prison for a 2021 New Rochelle home burglary.

His sentence will run concurrent to a nine-year prison sentence he received in June 2022 in Nassau County Court for five residential burglaries that took place between January and April 2021.

In August 2022, Rojo-Rojo pled guilty in Westchester County Court to burglary for burglarizing a New Rochelle home at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, the DA's Office said.

During the incident, Rojo-Rojo shattered a glass window to gain entry into the home and stole property from the homeowners, who were not present at the time of the incident, officials said.

The New Rochelle Police Department arrested Rojo-Rojo in April, following an investigation.

