Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: One Critically Injured After Two-Vehicle Rockland Crash
News

Man Sentenced For Having Sex With Minor In Hudson Valley

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
A Florida man was sentenced to four years in prison after admitting that he traveled to North Salem to have sex with a 15-year-old.
A Florida man was sentenced to four years in prison after admitting that he traveled to North Salem to have sex with a 15-year-old. Photo Credit: Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

A man was sentenced to four years in prison after admitting that he traveled to Westchester County to have sex with a 15-year-old.

Christopher Nunez, age 27, of Florida, received the maximum sentence allowed Tuesday, July 12, after previously pleading guilty to third-degree rape, a felony.

Nunez admitted to traveling from his home in Miami to North Salem in May 2021 to engage in sexual activity with the teen, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

He had spent three months chatting with the teen online and eventually persuaded the victim to meet him, prosecutors said.

New York State Police arrested Nunez not long after the incident, sparking an investigation by the Special Prosecutions Division of the Westchester County DA’s office.

The case was eventually referred to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York once investigators learned that Nunez had engaged in similar conduct with at least two minors in Kentucky and New Jersey.

Nunez was sentenced to 26 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to those allegations on July 5, 2022. His federal sentence will run concurrently to his sentence in New York.

Once he’s released from prison, Nunez will have to register as a sex offender.

“This case is another stark reminder of the dangers of online sexual predators who manipulate minors,” said Westchester County DA Miriam Rocah.

“Our office is available to help parents and families better protect minors from predatory online dangers, and will hold accountable to the fullest extent of the law those who prey on children.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.