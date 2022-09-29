Man Sentenced For Fatally Stabbing Victim In Hudson Valley Apartment

A 43-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison for fatally stabbing a Westchester County man in the victim's apartment in 2019.

Richard Vincent, of Mount Vernon, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 29, to 18 years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for the stabbing of 39-year-old Randy Streete, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced.

On March 12, 2019, Vincent cut Streete's throat and stabbed him multiple times during a fight in the victim's apartment, located on South Sixth Avenue in Mount Vernon, the DA's Office said.

The next day, Streete's girlfriend found him dead on his bedroom floor and called police, according to the report.

The Mount Vernon Police Department investigated the case, and Vincent was arrested on March 20, 2019, Rocah said.

He was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter in April of this year, the DA's Office said.

