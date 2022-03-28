Man Sentenced For Fatally Stabbing Shopper At Supermarket In Area

A Hudson Valley man has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for stabbing a random man who was shopping to death at a ShopRite supermarket in 2016.

Orange County resident Andrew Goodenough, age 41, of New Windsor, was sentenced on Monday, March 28 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in February.

At the time that he pleaded guilty, Goodenough admitted that on Saturday, June 11, 2016, he stabbed Michael Kohus, age 35, of Highland Falls in the neck while he was shopping at a supermarket in the Town of New Windsor, the DA's Office said.

Police and prosecutors were unable to discover any prior interaction between Goodenough and Kohus, the DA's Office said.

In a written plea agreement Goodenough maintained Kohus had threatened him in the past but acknowledged that the victim was not threatening him, or posing any imminent threat to him at the time of the stabbing.

In the same agreement, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office reiterated its belief that the two had no prior interaction.

“The victim, in this case, lost his life in a random encounter with a defendant who killed him for absolutely no discernable reason,” said District Attorney David M. Hoovler. “My deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim, who must live with the fact that their loved one was killed when doing nothing more provocative than simply grocery shopping on a Saturday.”

