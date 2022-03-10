Man Says He Almost Fell Off Chair After Buying $1M Lottery Ticket At NY Stop & Shop

A New York man shared his surprise after realizing he won a $1 million lottery prize.

Queens resident Jorge Ortega, of Glendale, claimed the prize after matching the first five Powerball numbers in a drawing held on Wednesday, Jan. 5, according to an announcement from the New York Lottery on Wednesday, March 9.

Ortega told NY Lottery he almost fell off his chair after he saw the numbers printed on his ticket.

He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $612,240 after required withholdings.

The ticket was purchased at Stop & Shop, which is located at 64-65 Myrtle Ave. in Ridgewood, a neighborhood in Queens, said NY Lottery.

