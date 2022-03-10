Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Man Says He Almost Fell Off Chair After Buying $1M Lottery Ticket At NY Stop & Shop

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Jorge Ortega
Jorge Ortega Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York man shared his surprise after realizing he won a $1 million lottery prize.

Queens resident Jorge Ortega, of Glendale, claimed the prize after matching the first five Powerball numbers in a drawing held on Wednesday, Jan. 5, according to an announcement from the New York Lottery on Wednesday, March 9.

Ortega told NY Lottery he almost fell off his chair after he saw the numbers printed on his ticket.

He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $612,240 after required withholdings.

The ticket was purchased at Stop & Shop, which is located at 64-65 Myrtle Ave. in Ridgewood, a neighborhood in Queens, said NY Lottery.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.