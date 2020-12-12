Man Robbed By Duo Posing As Utility Company Workers In Area

Central Hudson Gas & Electric is warning customers to exercise extra caution after a man was robbed by two men posing as employees of the utility company.

The men approached the victim’s door in the Village of Catskill in Greene County and identified themselves as Central Hudson employees on Thursday, Dec. 10, who were replacing a transformer in the area, and requested to inspect the victim’s circuit breaker panel, the company said.

It was later determined that the subjects stole cash after gaining entry to the home.

“Central Hudson follows strict protocols when communicating and interacting with our customers,” said Charles A. Freni, president, and CEO. "Employees and authorized contractors carry photo identification, and will always display it upon request."

If there is ever any doubt about the authenticity of contact, whether in person, online, or by phone, customers should call Central Hudson at 845-452-2700 to inquire about any suspicious person claiming to be an employee, Freni added.

Company officials also said that customers may also wish to note a vehicle’s license plate information, caller ID, or email addresses and report the incident to their local police department.

Residents should also remember:

All Central Hudson employees and contractors will provide photo identification upon request;

Central Hudson employees rarely have to enter a customer’s home. Exceptions include reports of a gas leak or smell;

Customers should never open their door or grant access if they have doubts or are unable to verify employment;

Customers who feel they are in physical danger should call 911 immediately.

For more information on how to protect from scammers, visit www.CentralHudson.com/My-Energy/Safety/Scam-Central.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.