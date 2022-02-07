Man Pleads Guilty to Vehicular Homicide In Hudson Valley Crash

A Long Island man has admitted to vehicular homicide in connection with a crash in the Hudson Valley that killed one.

Nassau County resident Ebraheem Chowdhury, age 24, of Elmont, pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to one count of vehicular manslaughter in connection to an August 2020 car crash that killed a passenger while the defendant was driving impaired by alcohol and marijuana, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

According to the District Attorney's Office, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Chowdhury was impaired by the combined influence of alcohol and marijuana when he drove his vehicle through a traffic circle and into a tree in the Town of Highlands.

As a result of the crash, a 21-year-old passenger in his vehicle was killed.

The New York State Police conducted an investigation into the crash and obtained a court order for a draw of Chowdhury's blood. Analysis of the blood showed the presence of alcohol and marijuana, the DA's Office said.

“Alcohol and drug-related driving offenses make our roads a danger to all who use them,” said District Attorney David Hoovler, “And law-abiding drivers must be protected from those who drive under the influence. This case stands as a stark example of the consequences of impaired driving.

