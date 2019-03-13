Man Pleads Guilty To Assault In Middletown Shooting

A 21-year-old Middletown man pleaded guilty to assault in the shooting attack on another man

Modesto Santiago pleaded guilty Tuesday, March 12, to assault in connection to shooting another Middletown man with a .380 caliber pistol around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2018, on Monhagen Avenue, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said.

The men knew each other, and the shooting was a result of a disagreement, police said at the time.

An investigation by state police and the City of Middletown police led to Santiago's arrest the following day.

The DA's office is recommending Santiago be sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years post-release supervision during sentencing on April 23. The judge stated that he would sentence Santiago to up to 10 years in state prison and five years post-release supervision.

“I commend the City of Middletown Police Department for their investigation of this case and for their quick apprehension of the defendant,” said Hoovler. “My office will continue to work with all our law enforcement partners in reducing gun violence and will seek severe state prison sentences for all those who use illegally possessed guns to settle their disputes.”

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Eliza Filipowski.

