Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 65-Year-Old Woman Killed After Being Struck By Car In Hudson Valley
News

Man Nabbed For DWI With Child In Car After I-87 Stop In Hudson Valley, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was arrested in the area for allegedly driving drunk with a 12-year-old child in the car.
A man was arrested in the area for allegedly driving drunk with a 12-year-old child in the car. Photo Credit: NYSP and Canva/gettysignature

A routine traffic stop turned into a DWI arrest after the driver was allegedly found to be intoxicated while driving with his 12-year-old child.

The incident took place in Ulster County on I-87 around 11:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26, in the town of Ulster.

According to New York State Police, troopers stopped Jesus Lantigua, age 39, of the Bronx, for multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

During the stop, Rodriguez was found to be intoxicated while traveling with his 12-year-old child, state police said.

Police said Rodriguez was taken into custody and processed during which time his blood alcohol content registered at 0.19 percent, or more than twice the legal limit. 

He was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle and aggravated driving.

Rodriguez and the child were turned over to a sober third party. 

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in the town of Ulster.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.