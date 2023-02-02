Man Nabbed For Burglary Of Area Home, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man is being held in jail after allegedly burglarizing an area home and making off with personal belonging.

Ulster County resident Matthew Doyle, age 40, of Saugerties, was charged on Wednesday, Feb. 1 for the burglary which took place in Sept. 2022.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, Saugerties Police responded to Malden Turnpike in the town of Saugerties for a reported past burglary at a private residence, said Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

The homeowner reported to police that sometime between Sept. 2 and Sept. 4, someone had broken into his home.

The burglar had forced their way into the residence through a basement window and then stole items from inside the house, Sinagra said.

Following an investigation, Doyle was arrested and charged with burglary.

He is being held without bail at the Ulster County Jail.

Doyle is scheduled to reappear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on April 26.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.