Man Killed By Train Wanted In Brutal Murder Of Girlfriend, Teen

A man who was struck and killed by a Metro-North train in Westchester had reportedly just violently murdered his girlfriend and her teen son.

Hector Cruz, 51, of the Bronx, who has been identified as the person who was killed after he jumped in front of the Metro-North train in Hartsdale Sunday morning, Feb. 17 was a "person of interest" in the weekend murders of his girlfriend, Marisol Ortiz, 51, and her 14-year-old son, Alanche Delorbe, according to New York City Police.

Cruz jumped in front of the train around 10 a.m. Sunday in Hartsdale, confirmed Metro-North officials.

Ortiz and Delorbe, who were found around 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 17, inside 775 East 185 St., Apartment 10, with apparent head trauma, the NYPD said.

They were found by Ortiz’s 21-year-old daughter who was returning home. Her brother would have turned 15 on Monday, Feb. 18.

Sources told the New York Post the pair had been strangled, stabbed and beaten with exercise weights and torn-up cash was found tossed on Ortiz’s body.

Ortiz’s cousin Haylee Leonardo told The Post the pair were so so savagely mutilated during the attack, they will have to be cremated.

According to multiple sources, neighbors quickly told police that Cruz should be looked at for the crime.

“This guy is a devil!” Daniel Oliveras, the super at the family’s building, told the Post .

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

