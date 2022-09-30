Man Killed, 5-Year-Old Injured In Shooting In Area, Police Say

A man was killed and a 5-year-old riding his bike was injured during a shooting in the Hudson Valley.

The shooting took place in Orange County around 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29 in the city of Newburgh.

The victims were found when Newburgh police officers on patrol heard gunfire in the area of Washington Street and Clark Street, said City of Newburgh Police Chief Anthony Geraci.

Arriving officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was a 5-year-old boy that had been riding his bicycle and sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, Geraci said.

The second was a 29-year-old City of Newburgh man who had been shot multiple times, the chief said.

Both victims were transported in police cars to St. Luke’s Hospital, where the 29-year-old died from his injuries.

The 5-year-old was airlifted to Westchester County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, Geraci said.

The identities of the victims, who are not related, have not been released.

“It is disheartening to see this child’s innocent face lying in a hospital bed, crying in pain," said Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez who visited with the child and his mother at the hospital. "As a community, we need to take a stand against gun violence and demand we put a stop to the trauma that continues to be inflicted on our children, our youth, and our City.”

The criminal investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at (845) 569-7509.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

