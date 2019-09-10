Man Indicted On Charges He Shot Mother, Injured Officers In Area

A 28-year-old man has been indicted on charges alleging that he shot his mother and injured police officers while resisting arrest.

This week, Derrick Fields, of Wallkill, was indicted and charged with four counts of second-degree assault, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest for an incident last month.

It is alleged that shortly after 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, police investigators responded to Greenway Terrace, where there was a report of an assault. The investigation found that Fields allegedly shot his mother, who had came to the area when she was told her son had become agitated and violent.

The woman was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center for treatments in stable condition.

During his arrest, it is further alleged that Fields resisted officers, injuring officers Kathleen Monahan, Devon Sanborn, and Det. Michael Donaldson in the process.

Fields remains remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $150,000 cash bail or $300,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Orange County Court on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

