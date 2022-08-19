Man Indicted In Cold Case Hit-Run Death Of Hudson Valley Man

Nearly five years after a Westchester man was killed by a hit-and-run driver, prosecutors have announced criminal charges in his death.

A grand jury indicted Bronx resident Edmund Pennil, age 45, on felony manslaughter charges Friday, Aug. 19, in connection with the death of Tremayne Williams in Mount Vernon.

Emergency crews found Williams, who was 41 at the time, just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, lying unresponsive on East Third Street in Mount Vernon.

He later died at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital.

Nearly two months went by before Mount Vernon Police arrested Pennil on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, following a joint investigation with the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force and the Cold Case Bureau of the Westchester County DA’s Office.

Prosecutors allege that Pennil hit Williams with his SUV, trapping him under his vehicle. Then, knowing that Williams was still under the car, Pennil drove over him before fleeing the scene, prosecutors said.

In addition to manslaughter, Pennil was also charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting a death, a felony.

“We hope this is the beginning of some closure for Tremayne Williams’ family,” Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said. “We are grateful to the Mount Vernon Police Department for their collaboration and for never giving up on this case.

"My office remains committed to bringing justice to victims of unsolved homicides, and their families.”

Pennil was arraigned in Westchester County Court Friday, Aug. 19. He is due back in court on Friday, Nov. 18.

