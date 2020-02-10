Man Indicted For Shooting Toddler, Murdering Child's Brother, Parents In Area Home Invasion

A 30-year-old man charged with murdering three members of a family and attempting to kill a toddler during a home invasion at a home in the area has been indicted by a grand jury.

Orange County resident Kaliek Goode-Ford, 30, of Newburgh, was indicted on Friday, Feb. 7 and charged with three counts of murder in connection with the Jan. 26, shooting of three members of a Town of Newburgh family, and the attempted murder of a 3-year-old boy he allegedly shot five times, said the Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler.

During the shooting, Goode-Ford allegedly killed Jimmy Crisantos, 27, Shatavia Crisantos, 26, and Giovanni Tambino, 9, the son of Shatavia from a previous relationship, dead, according to Town of Newburgh Police Chief Donald Bruce Campbell.

He also shot the three-year-old boy who survived but is in critical condition.

Goode-Ford was sentenced last week to seven years in prison on another gun charge.

"A clear motive for the crime is still under investigation, however a relationship between the suspect and victims has been established," Campbell said.

Goode-Ford faces a sentence of life in state prison on the murder charge, the DA's Office said.

He will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

“Obviously, the intentional shooting of a mother, father and two young children inside their home is among the most heinous atrocities imaginable,” said Hoovler said. “My deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased members of this family and I hope the youngest victim can someday recover from physical wounds of this senseless attack.”

