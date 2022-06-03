Man Indicted For Murder In Hudson Valley For Fatal Shooting, Robbery

A 52-year-old suspect has been indicted and returned to New York on murder charges for allegedly robbing and fatally shooting a man in Westchester, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Virginia resident Percell Ross Blakely, of Covington, Virginia, is in custody after allegedly stealing property and shooting 62-year-old Andres Valenzuela on Main Street in New Rochelle last year.

Specifically, Blakely was indicted by a Westchester County grand jury of:

First-degree murder;

Two counts of second-degree murder;

Two counts of robbery;

Criminal possession of a weapon.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that the indictment alleges that shortly after 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2021, Blakely forcibly stole property from and shot Valenzuela.

Valenzuela was transported to New Rochelle Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead from his injuries, she said.

Rocah said that members of the New Rochelle Police Department arrested Ross Blakely on Oct. 17, 2021, following an investigation with assistance from:

FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force;

The Real-Time Crime Center of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety;

Covington Police Department;

Fairfield Police Department;

New Haven Police Department.

The case is before Judge Anne Minihan in Westchester County Court, and is being prosecuted by Senior Trial Counsel Brian Bendish and Assistant District Attorney Catalina Blanco Buitrago.

