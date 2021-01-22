Man Indicted For Fatally Stabbing One Teen, Injuring Another In Area

A Northern Westchester man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing two teenagers, one of whom died during a fight that started on social media, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Peekskill resident Matthew Torres was indicted for manslaughter and assault for his role in the violent stabbing of two 18-year-old teens during a fight late last year.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said that a dispute that started through social media involving several people led to them making a plan to fight in-person on Nov. 28 last year. The nature of the initial argument between the groups online has not been disclosed.

According to the indictment, Torres and the others met at the China Pier in Peekskill, where the fight began. During the course of the fight, Torres allegedly stabbed area residents Joaquin Salazar multiple times and Alexis Leon once before fleeing the scene on foot.

Salazar was treated and died as a result of the injuries sustained during the fight.

Torres was taken into custody following the investigation into the stabbing and he remains detained until his next court appearance.

“During the course of a violent fight, the defendant intentionally stabbed two young men, killing one and seriously injuring the other,” Rocah said. “These charges are the first step in holding him accountable. My condolences go out to the victims’ families, who lost their son and family member due to this senseless violence.”

