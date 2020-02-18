Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: One Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash At Intersection In Area
News

Man Held Woman By Throat, Pressed Pillow Over Her Face, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An Ulster County man was arrested for allegedly holding a woman by her throat and pressed a pillow over her mouth and nose.
An Ulster County man was arrested for allegedly holding a woman by her throat and pressed a pillow over her mouth and nose. Photo Credit: File

A 22-year-old man was arrested following a domestic dispute in which he allegedly held down the victim by her throat with a pillow over her face and nose.

Phillip G. Clemens, of New Paltz, was arrested around 6:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, after police responded to Hasbrouck Park for a call for help, said New Paltz Police Lt. Robert Lucchesi.

According to Lucchesi, when police arrived at the park they found the victim who had fled her home after allegedly being assaulted by Clemens.

The victim told officers that Clemens had reportedly held her down by the throat, covered her mouth and nose with a pillow and broke her eyeglass, police said.

The victim was able to break free and run from the residence. Clemens chased the victim to the area of Hasbrouck Park, police added.

When the victim contacted the police, Clemens fled back to the residence where he was located by police and arrested.

Clemens was charged with two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal mischief, and harassment.

He was released on his own recognized due to bail reform. An order of protection was issued to the victim.

The New Paltz Police were assisted at the scene by the New York State Police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.