Man Held Woman By Throat, Pressed Pillow Over Her Face, Police Say

A 22-year-old man was arrested following a domestic dispute in which he allegedly held down the victim by her throat with a pillow over her face and nose.

Phillip G. Clemens, of New Paltz, was arrested around 6:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, after police responded to Hasbrouck Park for a call for help, said New Paltz Police Lt. Robert Lucchesi.

According to Lucchesi, when police arrived at the park they found the victim who had fled her home after allegedly being assaulted by Clemens.

The victim told officers that Clemens had reportedly held her down by the throat, covered her mouth and nose with a pillow and broke her eyeglass, police said.

The victim was able to break free and run from the residence. Clemens chased the victim to the area of Hasbrouck Park, police added.

When the victim contacted the police, Clemens fled back to the residence where he was located by police and arrested.

Clemens was charged with two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal mischief, and harassment.

He was released on his own recognized due to bail reform. An order of protection was issued to the victim.

The New Paltz Police were assisted at the scene by the New York State Police.

