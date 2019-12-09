Man Gets 40-Year Sentence After Armed Robbery Attempt For Painkillers At Area Hospital

The 43-year-old man who attempted to rob an area hospital at gunpoint and proceeded to break into area homes and stole a car while fleeing from police will spend decades behind bars.

Ulster County resident Joshua Stuart, of Pine Hill, was convicted at trial on felony counts of robbery, burglary and criminal trespass earlier this year in connection with the incident at Ellenville Regional Hospital in the fall of 2018.

Stuart was sentenced on Friday, Dec. 6 to 25 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision for the robbery, consecutive sentences of 10 years each for two residential burglaries, a consecutive two and a third to seven years on a criminal trespass conviction and a concurrent one and a third to four years for car theft.

The prison sentence is 47 1/3 years, but due to the operation of state Corrections Law, the sentence will be reduced to 40 years.

On Sept. 28 last year, Stuart entered Ellenville Regional Hospital at approximately 1 a.m. wielding a gun, demanding painkillers. He fired several shots at the hospital before fleeing in a stolen car that was found in Napanoch, police said. During a three day spree, Stuart broke into several homes and fled to Manhattan.

A manhunt ensured by local and state police, and Stuart was arrested on Oct. 1, 2018.

