Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Man From Hudson Valley Killed In Three-Car Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Northbound FDR Drive and 53rd Street in Manhattan.
Northbound FDR Drive and 53rd Street in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Northern Westchester man has been killed in a three-car crash.

The crash took place around 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 3 in Manhattan on the northbound FDR Drive at 53 St., said the NYPD.

Officers responding to the crash found a 56-year-old male driver of a 2021 Honda CRV seriously wounded. He was transported and removed by EMS to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the NYPD said. 

The other two vehicle drivers were transported by EMS to area hospitals, in stable condition, with varied complaints of pain, NYPD added.

An investigation found that Kevin Jenkins, age 56, of Ossining, was traveling along the FDR when he struck a 2017 Audi A6 and then a 2018 Volvo S90, NYPD said.

After striking the Volvo, Jenkins' SUV struck the jersey barrier at the location, before coming to a final rest. 

The NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad is continuing the investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.