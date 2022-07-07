Man Found With Loaded Gun At Stewart Airport, TSA Says

A local man is facing a “stiff” fine after he was found trying to board a flight at Stewart International Airport in Orange County with a loaded handgun.

The Dutchess County man, identified as a resident of Poughkeepsie, was stopped by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers made the discovery Tuesday, July 5, according to the agency.

A TSA officer spotted the gun during an X-ray scan of the man’s belongings. It was loaded and accompanied by five bullets, the agency said.

The officer immediately notified police, who confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning.

He reportedly told them that he forgot the weapon was on him.

The man now faces a “stiff federal penalty” for bringing a gun to an airport security checkpoint, TSA said in a statement.

“This is the first gun that our TSA team has detected at Stewart Airport so far this year,” said Robert Duffy, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

“Our officers are highly proficient at detecting guns and prohibited items from getting past the checkpoints and people who try to bring a gun onto a flight will pay a stiff price.

"The civil penalty will be costly. If you own a firearm, pack it correctly for transport in checked baggage or leave it at home.”

The TSA reminded travelers that guns can be transported on flights, but they must be declared at the airline ticket counter. They must also be unloaded and packed in a locked, hard-sided case.

Guns always travel with checked baggage and never in the plane’s cabin, the agency said.

Travelers caught with a gun could face civil penalties in the thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances, according to TSA.

The penalties apply regardless of whether a traveler has a concealed carry permit, as the permit does not allow for a gun to be carried onto an airplane.

Travelers who still have questions about flying with guns or ammunition are encouraged to visit the TSA’s website.

