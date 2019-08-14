Man Found With Arsenal After Threatening Estranged Wife In Area

Police in Westchester arrested a Long Island man with a weapons cache after he was overheard threatening his estranged wife, investigators said.

Great Neck resident Matthew Bonanno was overheard threatening his wife, who lives in Tuckahoe, officials said.

Police were contacted by acquaintances who overheard the threats, and when they intervened, he was found with an illegal Glock and an arsenal in his BMW.

Officers responded to Growler’s Beer Bistro, where they found Bonanno, who was armed, prompting them to search his vehicle.

A search of Bonanno’s vehicle led to the recovery of:

Five fully-loaded assault rifles with high-capacity magazines;

Three handguns;

29 high-capacity loaded magazines;

More than 1,600 rounds of ammunition;

Stun gun;

Heavy ballistic body armor;

Ballistic helmet;

Handcuffs;

Full head cover face masks;

Multiple military-style knives;

Four brass knuckles;

Pepper spray fogger;

Scopes, binoculars and other paraphernalia.

Bonanno, 47, is a well-known Manhattan plastic surgeon.

Investigators noted that they searched a residence of Bonnano’s in Mount Pleasant, where more weapons were recovered. Other weapons, including assault rifles, were also seized at his Long Island home.

Bonanno is currently being held without bail at the Westchester County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court to respond to various weapons charges on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates as more information.

