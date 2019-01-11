Man Found Guilty Of Neglecting Ducks In Area

A jury of six found an area man guilty of 18 counts of animal neglect after 18 ducks were found at his residence living in filth and suffering from various ailments in Ulster County.

Ben Gary Treistman, 58, of Woodstock, was found guilty by the town of Olive jury on Thursday, Oct. 31, of failure to provide proper sustenance in violation of the agriculture and markets law covering animal neglect, said Ulster District Attorney Holley Carnright.

The animal abuse was discovered in 2016 when the Ulster County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals responded his home after receiving complaints of animal neglect concerning ducks he owned, the DA's office said.

Various notices to comply were given to Treistman outlining what changes he needed to make to keep the ducks, officials said.

After receiving new complaints the SPCA investigators executed a search warrant at his home, and on May 3, 2017, 18 ducks were seized.

Injuries included various levels of bumblefoot, and many ducks had large holes in their feet, likely from nails that were sticking up inside of the duck pen. In addition, many ducks were covered in feces due to the accumulation of fecal matter in the environment in which they lived, the DA's office said.

Treistman said during the trial that he provided the necessary care for the ducks, that the ducks were in good health, and he never saw any injuries.

However, a veterinarian for the SPCA testified to the contrary stating that not one duck was in a healthy condition.

Treistman is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

