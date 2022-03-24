Contact Us
Man Found Guilty In Fatal Shooting Of Auto Dealer In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Youbs Auto Sales, located on Route 59 in West Nyack Youbs Auto Sales, located on Route 59 in West Nyack
Youbs Auto Sales, located on Route 59 in West Nyack Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department
Eric Ross Jr. Eric Ross Jr.
Eric Ross Jr. Photo Credit: Rockland County District Attorney's Office

A man who fled the state after brutally shooting and killing the owner of an auto dealership in the Hudson Valley has been found guilty of his murder.

The shooting happened in Rockland County on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in West Nyack,

Eric Ross, Jr., age 28, of Wilmington, Delaware, was convicted by a jury on Wednesday, March 23 of killing Orange County resident Youbens Joseph, age 37, of Wallkill, said Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh.

The crime took place when Ross drove to Youbs Auto Sales, located on Route 59 in West Nyack, to confront Joseph about a Hyundai Sonata he had recently purchased from the dealer, the DA's office said.

Ross was upset because he was having issues with the car, they added.

A verbal altercation erupted between Ross and Joseph, during which the dealer said there was nothing that he could do for Ross, officials said.

Moments later, the DA's Office said Ross drew a 9mm Ruger semi-automatic pistol and shot Joseph.

"The senseless daytime killing of Youbens Joseph across the street from one of the busiest malls in the Hudson Valley left residents in shock and anger," said Walsh. 

Ross faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison when he is sentenced in June. 

