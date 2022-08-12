Man Found Dead After Going For Swim Under Bridge In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A 52-year-old man was found dead after going swimming under a bridge in Westchester County.

The incident took place in the Byram River under the I-95 bridge in Port Chester around 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

According to the Port Chester Police, the department received a 911 reporting the man went underwater and never resurfaced.

The caller referred to an area under the I-95 bridge where the man was last seen about 30 minutes prior to calling 911, police said.

A search of the shoreline, by land, air, and water failed to locate the man, police added.

After a massive search, the man was located in about 10 feet of water by divers, police said.

The department was assisted by the following agencies:

Greenwich Police Department

US Coast Guard

Westchester County Police Department

Rye Police Department

New Rochelle Police Department

Greenwich Police divers were able to remove the victim and transport him to the Port Chester side where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification to his family, who live in another country.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.