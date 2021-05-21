Man Faces 20 Years In Prison For Fatal Rockland Shooting, DA Says

A 34-year-old man will be sentenced to 20 years in prison later this year after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Rockland County man.

Jason Jabouin, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, pleaded guilty on Thursday, May 20 to manslaughter in the killing of Ryan Franklin in May 2020 in Nyack, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh.

According to Walsh, Jabouin shot Ryan Franklin two times in the torso (one time in the back and one time in the arm), causing his death.

Following the fatal shooting, it is alleged that Jabouin stole Franklin’s cellphone before fleeing to Maryland, where he was later located by investigators.

“The events that unfolded on May 22, 2020, left many residents in the Village of Nyack in shock," said Walsh. "In broad daylight, Mr. Jabouin committed a heinous act of violence, ruthlessly killing Ryan Franklin. I commend the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Orangetown Police Department in apprehending the defendant.

Orangetown Police Chief Donald Butterworth said the pleading is a direct result of all of the agencies involved.

"Our goal has always been to get justice for Mr. Franklin, his family, and our community and we sincerely hope this will help them in some way with their loss," Butterworth said.

Jabouin remains remanded without bail in the Rockland County Jail.

He will be sentenced in September to 20 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision.

