Man Critically Injured After Getting Hit By Car On Route 9W

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on 9W.
A man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on 9W. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Route 9W Tuesday night.

The incident took place around 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 5, when New York State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash/pedestrian accident on Route 9, said New York State Trooper Steven Nevel.

Patrols responded to the scene, and the investigation revealed the pedestrian Kenneth A. Conklin Jr, of Highland, entered the northbound lane of travel of Route 9W from the east shoulder, Nevel said.

Upon entering the southbound driving lane Conklin was struck by a 2018 Mazda.

Conklin failed to utilize a crosswalk located in close proximity to the scene and sustained serious head trauma, Nevel added.

He was transported by Mobile Life to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie.

The operator of the vehicle was interviewed no alcohol involvement/criminality.

