Man Convicted Of Choking, Unlawfully Imprisoning Area Woman

A Westchester man was found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in Orange County last year, but he was convicted of illegally imprisoning and choking her.

Andre Sims, 35, of Peekskill, was found guilty of first-degree coercion and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, both felonies, after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in September last year.

Sims was also found guilty of criminal obstruction of breathing, menacing, reckless driving reckless endangerment and unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a vehicle, all misdemeanors. The jury acquitted Sims of sexual assault charges that included rape and criminal sexual act.

On Sept. 17 last year, police investigators in Newburgh received reports of a naked woman running near the Foundry apartment complex on Johnes Street. Arriving officers spoke to the victim, who claimed that she had been sexually assaulted by an African American man who was armed with a handgun. Investigators were told that the man fled in a black SUV northbound on Liberty Street toward Broadway.

When officers located Sims’ Nissan Xterra, they attempted to stop him and gave verbal instructions to stop and get out of the vehicle, but Sims sped away, leading police on a pursuit. Sims crashed into a building and fled toward I-84.

The following day, Sims was arrested at St. Vincent Hospital in Harrison by police investigators. He was being held at Orange County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail or $500,000 bond. Following the conviction, he was ordered to jail without bail pending his sentencing on Aug. 8.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.