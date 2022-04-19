Man Convicted For Murders Of Mother, Daughter In Rockland

A Hudson Valley man has been convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her mother.

A Rockland County jury found Robert C. Williams III, age 32, of Hillcrest, guilty on all charges, including first-degree murder Tuesday, April 19.

Prosecutors said Williams shot and killed Kathleen Castor, age 27, and Wanda Castor, age 63 at a home on Lake Road in Valley Cottage on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Kathleen Castor had an order of protection against Williams after their relationship ended, prosecutors said.

Her one-month-old baby was found alive and uninjured following the killings.

“The events that unfolded on May 26, 2020, left the residents of Valley Cottage and Clarkstown in shock and anger,” Rockland county District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said in a statement. “This senseless act of extreme violence was avoidable and resulted in a complete tragedy. I hope today’s guilty verdict brings some sense of justice to the Castor family.”

Walsh went on to commend the “professionalism and assistance from the officers of the Clarkstown, Ramapo, and Spring Valley Police Departments on this case.”

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Williams was also convicted of two counts of second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal contempt.

The jury members deliberated for two days before reaching their verdict.

A Rockland County judge scheduled sentencing for Tuesday, June 21. Williams faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.