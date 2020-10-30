Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Rockland County Cases By Municipality
Man Charged With Murder In Connection To Death Of 3-Month-Old In Area

Village of Ellenville Police were called to 25-year-old Dillon Loupe's home on Friday, Oct. 23 for a medical injury involving the three-month-old child. The child succumbed to its injuries the next day at Albany Medical Center. Photo Credit: Pixabay

An area man was charged with the felony of second-degree murder after gravely injuring his infant child, according to police. 

Village of Ellenville Police were called to 25-year-old Dillon Loupe's Ulster County home on Friday, Oct. 23 in Ellenville for a medical injury, which was not detailed further by police, involving the 3-month-old child. 

The child was brought to Albany Medical Center for treatment, but succumbed to its injuries the next day. 

An investigation to determine how the child was injured conducted by the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center determined that Loupe was at fault. 

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, he was arrested and sent to Ulster County Jail without bail to await sentencing, police said. 

Additional charges are being considered, according to police. 

